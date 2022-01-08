Defense minister warns Greece not to test Turkey’s patience

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar says Greece should refrain from testing Turkey’s patience with provocations, including with a threat to extend its territorial waters in the Aegean. Speaking to a group of journalists in Ankara on Saturday, Akar added Turkey wants to resolve disputes with neighbor and fellow NATO member Greece through dialogue and turn the Aegean into a “sea of friendship”. But he accused Athens of pressing ahead with provocative actions, including militarizing islands close to mainland Turkey, in breach of international agreements. “They should not test us in any way, and should not embark on such an adventure,” Akar said. “I hope they don’t make such a mistake.”