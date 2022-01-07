UN: Airstrike in Ethiopia kills 3 refugees, including kids

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency says an airstrike has killed three Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s Tigray region amid the country’s war. The agency said in a statement that two of the victims were children. The statement issued overnight did not say who carried out the airstrike that hit the Mai Aini camp on Wednesday. Ethiopia’s military has conducted several deadly airstrikes in Tigray in recent months, while Tigray ground forces earlier in the conflict attacked some Eritreans in refugee camps. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi says four other refugees were injured in Wednesday’s strike. Grandi called on all sides to respect the rights of all civilians.