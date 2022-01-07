Survivors: Over 100 killed in attack in Nigeria’s north

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

MAKURDI, Nigeria (AP) — More than 100 people have been killed in three days of violence in Nigeria’s troubled northern region, survivors told The Associated Press, as authorities continue to search for bodies and for suspects. Bandits arrived in large numbers in the Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara state on Tuesday evening, shooting and burning down houses until Thursday, according to Abubakar Ahmed, a resident in Bukkuyum. No attackers are not known yet but residents blame the armed groups known for carrying out violent attacks in remote communities in Nigeria. Ibrahim Dosara, Zamfara commissioner for information, told AP they were aawaiting more information about the incident including the number of casualties.