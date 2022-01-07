Sheriff: Man with with explosives arrested near Jan. 6 rally

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man with homemade explosive devices was arrested near a Tampa Bay area rally in support of a man jailed in connection with last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says 22-year-old Garrett James Smith was arrested early Friday morning. To mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Thursday night’s rally was held outside the Pinellas County Jail was in support a man being held on charges of participating in the riot. Gualtieri says Smith was spotted across the street from the rally. He was initially detained on the loitering charge, and deputies reported finding a pipe bomb when they searched his backpack.