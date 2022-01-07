Perdue challenges campaign fundraising law benefitting Kemp

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue and his campaign are challenging a new state law that they say gives incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp a huge and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the Republican primary. The law passed by lawmakers last year and signed by Kemp allows certain top elected officials, including the governor, and party nominees, to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during a legislative session. In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Perdue and his campaign allege that the law creates “an uneven election playing field” and asks a judge to declare it unconstitutional. A Kemp committee spokesman called the lawsuit “laughable.”