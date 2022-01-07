Judge Judy funds scholarships at NY law school she attended

NEW YORK (AP) — “Judge Judy” Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School in Manhattan, where she, her daughter and granddaughter all attended. The donation will fund full scholarships for 10 women a year. The law school’s student body is currently 62% female, including the television judge’s granddaughter Sarah Rose. Sheindlin graduated in 1965 and her daughter, Nicole Sheindlin, graduated in 1993. The school’s dean says Sheindlin’s career is a testament to hard work and “New York grit.” The “Judge Judy” television show ended after 25 years in September, and now she hosts “Judy Justice” on Amazon.