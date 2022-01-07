Extra gas extraction angers Dutch region hit by earthquakes

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The government of the Netherlands has sparked anger by announcing it may have to double the amount of gas it pumps this year from a northern province that experienced a string of small earthquakes in recent years. The government has pledged to phase out gas extraction in Groningen province because the activity has been blamed for the earthquakes, which badly damaged homes in the region. But the Ministry of Economic affairs said Thursday evening that the amount of gas to be pumped this year could double because of long-term contracts with neighboring Germany and construction delays on a facility that would make imported gas suitable for use in the Netherlands.