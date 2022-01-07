Danes release suspected pirates rather than try them at home

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Three suspected pirates detained on a Danish military vessel after a fatal gunfight in November off West Africa have been released because preliminary charges of attempted murder against them have been dropped. Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said he “had quite exceptionally ordered the prosecution” to drop the charges and added Thursday, “they simply do not belong here.” The three men have been set free but it was unclear where and how. The Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare was sailing off West Africa on an international anti-piracy mission when four other suspected pirates were killed and four others were held on board.