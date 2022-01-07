Both sides seek to delay state trial for cops in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers who are charged in the death of George Floyd are asking a judge to postpone their state trial while a federal civil rights trial goes forward. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter on March 7. The three also face a federal trial on Jan. 20 on charges alleging they violated Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors and defense attorneys filed a request Friday to have the state trial postponed, saying it’s not known how long the federal trial will last. They’re asking for an informal conference to set a new trial date.