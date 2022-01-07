Biden’s economic challenge: Finding workers and goods

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

President Joe Biden enters the midterm election year of 2022 determined to address what economists call a “supply” problem. There aren’t enough jobseekers or goods to meet the country’s needs. This is also a political problem. The mismatch has obscured the strong growth and 3.9% unemployment rate reported in Friday’s jobs report. That kind of performance would typically help the president and congressional Democrats woo voters in the midterms. But it has left Biden trying to showcase his economic achievements while trying to parry Republican criticism that his policies have fueled inflation. And pessimism has overtaken Americans’ views on the economy, even though it’s objectively better than it was in 2020 before Biden took office.