Sri Lanka vaccinates children as doctors warn of COVID surge

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan health authorities have begun vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, as the island nation’s top medical specialists warned of a wave of COVID-19 infections in the coming weeks driven by the omicron variant. Under the vaccination program, children will be given a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine, said the health ministry. Earlier, children above 15 could be vaccinated. The vaccination effort begins as schools are set to fully reopen from Monday. Children were previously allowed to attend schools in two groups. According to health officials, 47 omicron cases have been detected so far in Sri Lanka.