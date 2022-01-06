Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state has reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases surged to another new record. New South Wales reported 38,625 new cases on Friday, prompting Premier Dominic Perrottet to announce regulations banning dancing and singing in pubs and nightclubs, and delaying non-urgent surgeries until mid-February. Hospitalizations reached 1,738 in the state on Friday and health authorities warned that the number could spike to 4,700 or even 6,000 in a worst-case scenario within the next month. Hospitals already are under strain as around 3,800 medical professionals are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.