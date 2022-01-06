Ex-Michigan House Speaker Chatfield accused of sex assault

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State police in northern Michigan are investigating after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was 14 or 15 years old. The accuser, now 26, filed a criminal complaint with the Lansing Police Department, which referred it to state police. Her lawyer, Jamie White, confirmed the nature of the allegations first reported by Lansing City Pulse, including that Chatfield began molesting her more than a decade ago and the sexual contact continued until last year. The 33-year-old Chatfield left the House in 2020 after serving as Republican leader for two years. He was among seven Michigan lawmakers who met with then-President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Michigan.