Ex-columnist Kristof ineligible to run for Oregon governor

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s secretary of state has ruled that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he does not meet the state’s residency requirement. Questions about Kristof’s residency had dogged him even before he announced his candidacy in October. According to Oregon law, a candidate must have been a resident of the state for at least three years before an election. Kristof’s having voted in New York in November 2020 raised questions about his eligibility to run in the November 2022 election, and officials had asked him for more information. The Oregon Elections Division said it notified the Kristof campaign it is rejecting his filing for governor.