Canadian passengers stranded after party flight to Mexico

MONTREAL (AP) — Passengers who filmed themselves partying without masks aboard a chartered flight from Montreal to Mexico now face being stranded after three airlines have refused to fly them home to Canada. Sunwing Airlines cancelled the return charter flight from Cancun scheduled for Wednesday and Air Transat and Air Canada both said they will refuse to carry the passengers, Videos of the Dec. 30 flight shared on social media show unmasked passengers gathered in close proximity, singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats. In one video, a large bottle of vodka appears to be passed among passengers.