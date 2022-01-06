Skip to Content
Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian markets are mixed after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street. Tokyo and Taiwan declined but other regional markets advanced. On Thursday, the S&P 500 wobbled between gains and losses for much of the day before shedding 0.1%. Weakness in big tech companies like Apple was the main culprit. The Nasdaq also fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. Small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher. Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.

