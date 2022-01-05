Yemen conflict escalates, government forces advance in south

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials say forces of the internationally recognized government have reclaimed large swaths of territory in the southern province of Shabwa from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. A Yemeni military spokesman says the troops’ advance aims to cut supply lines for the Houthis attacking the key city of Marib, the last government stronghold in northern Yemen. The escalation comes amid heavy airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis elsewhere in Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa. The rebels have also stepped up cross-border attacks with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones on Saudi Arabia. They also seized an Emirati ship in the Red Sea off the contested city of Hodeida.