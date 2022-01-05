Turkey reports record infections, cuts quarantine to 7 days

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant takes hold. The Health Ministry on Wednesday recorded 66,467 new cases and 143 deaths in the past 24 hours. The previous peak, reached on April 16, was 63,082 infections. Despite the surge, the country is not so far considering introducing new restrictions but is urging people to continue to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Turkey is determined to keep schools open, officials have said.