Salvador court re-opens probe into 1989 killing of 6 priests

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Supreme Court has ordered the re-opening of an investigation into the 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests that sparked international outrage. Attempts within El Salvador to investigate and prosecute the masterminds of the killings during the country’s civil war had been deflected by legal maneuvers since the high court declared the 1993 amnesty established after the war to be unconstitutional in 2016. Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado had pushed to reopen the case and welcomed Wednesday’s ruling. In a statement on social media, the attorney general said that “we are going to go after those responsible, to bring justice for these vile killings.”