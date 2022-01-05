Puerto Rico delays start of classes amid COVID-19 surge

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says he will delay the start of classes at public schools by two weeks as the U.S. territory grapples with a 36% positivity rate. The school year is scheduled to resume on Jan. 24, with Gov. Pedro Pierluisi stressing on Wednesday that all those working in the education sector are required to have their booster shot by Jan. 15. In addition, schoolchildren age 5 and older are required to have at least their first dose by Jan. 10. Pierluisi said special education therapies are scheduled to start Jan. 18. The island of 3.3 million people has reported more than 201,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.