Map helps Chinese man reunite with his family after decades

By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Since he was a child, Li Jingwei did not know his real name, where he was born or his exact age — until he found his biological family last month with the help of a long-remembered map. Li was a victim of child trafficking. In 1989 when he was 4, a neighbor lured him away and he was taken to another province. It was the last time he saw his home. Etched in his memory, however, was the landscape of his village. Li says he drew maps of his village every day until he was 13 so he wouldn’t forget. More than 30 years after his abduction, a meticulous drawing of his village landscape helped police locate it and track down his mother and siblings.