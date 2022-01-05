Israeli defense chief meets Jordanian king in reset of ties

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has met with the Jordanian king. The meeting in the Jordanian capital Amman on Wednesday comes as part of a reset of ties between the two countries. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’ office said the two discussed “security and policy topics,” while a statement from King Abdullah II said the Palestinian issue was discussed. Abdullah met in secret with Israel’s prime minister last year. Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations soured in recent years, including over tensions at a flashpoint Jerusalem mosque.