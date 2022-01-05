‘Hatred in the eyes’: How racist rage animated Jan. 6 riots

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection by pro-Trump supporters and right-wing group members shattered the sense of security that many had long felt at the Capitol as rioters forcefully delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. But for people of color, the attack was more than a violent challenge to a free and fair election — it was an eerily familiar display of white supremacist violence, this time at the very seat of American democracy. A year later, many in the Capitol recall the racist rage of that day, which extended not only to lawmakers of color but also to the police officers defending the seat of democracy.