Hannity, Fox face ethical issues over Trump text revelations

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The revelation of text messages from Sean Hannity offering advice for former President Donald Trump raises ethical issues for both the prime-time host and his network, Fox News Channel. The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol revealed a series of Hannity’s texts to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows before, during and after the Capitol assault. For Fox, the question is whether the network is comfortable with one of its personalities advising the president of the United States. Hannity also put his employers in an uncomfortable position since it was clear he had a lot of information about what was going on behind the scenes in the White House.