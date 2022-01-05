Doyle keeps ‘Untamed’ conversation going in journal, podcast

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

Glennon Doyle hates giving advice. The author of the best-selling memoir “Untamed” says she just wants to help others find the freedom she found herself. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, she says the point is you can’t follow somebody else’s idea of what to be. Her own unburdening has helped her tap into the zeitgeist of overburdened women from all walks of life. Doyle says she is frequently approached by women asking how they too can “untame” themselves. She launched a podcast this year and a journal to continue the conversation.