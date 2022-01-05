Czechs shorten COVID isolation, quarantine, due to omicron

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has decided to cut isolation restrictions for those testing positive for COVID-19 from 14 to five days, and also similarly shortened quarantine time for close contacts of infected people. The measure will become effective Jan. 11, Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said. It was approved Wednesday ahead of an anticipated surge of the coronavirus’ highly contagious omicron variant that experts expect will become dominant in the country later this month. The Czech decision follows similar measures by several EU members and the United States in response to omicron variant-driven record surges in infections.