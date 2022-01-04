Zimbabwe journalists mourn passing of editor Iden Wetherell

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean journalists are praising Iden Wetherell, one of the country’s most principled and exacting editors, who died on Dec. 23 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 73. Njabulo Ncube, national coordinator of Zimbabwe National Editors Forum, an organization Wetherell helped found in 2002, said that the editor was one of the most tenacious journalists around, never afraid to speak truth to power even in the face of danger. Dumisani Muleya, executive editor of News Hawks, an investigative journalism website said that Wetherell was “an unrelenting champion of media freedom.”