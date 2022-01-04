US takes custody of suspect in Haitian president slaying

By DÁNICA COTO and ASTRID SUÁREZ

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. authorities have taken custody of a main suspect in the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse. Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios is scheduled to appear Tuesday in federal court in Miami. He was arrested in Jamaica in October and was scheduled to fly to his native Colombia on Monday. However, Interpol notified Palacios during a stopover in Panama that the U.S. government was extraditing him, according to Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, director of Colombia’s police. He said that Colombia, Jamaica and the U.S. were in touch to coordinate the deportation and extradition of Palacios to the U.S.