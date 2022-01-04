Suspect in South Africa’s Parliament fire appears in court

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The man suspected of starting the fire that gutted South Africa’s parliament buildings has appeared in court and will remain in custody pending his application for bail. Zandile Christmas Mafe faces several charges including arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention laws that restrict access to government buildings. Mafe was arrested on the premises of the Parliament complex by police after they noticed the fire Sunday morning. The Parliament complex in the center of Cape Town includes some buildings that are 130 years old. The fire destroyed South Africa’s main Parliament chamber, other buildings and offices Sunday. It flared up again Monday when winds picked up and burned through other offices. Mafe appeared in court Tuesday.