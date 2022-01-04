NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The NATO alliance will hold a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from the 30 member nations on Friday to assess the situation in Ukraine and upcoming talks with Russia. The extraordinary meeting of the alliance members announced Tuesday will kick off a week of intense diplomacy over Russia’s buildup on Ukraine’s borders and initiatives to the tension between the Cold War foes. U.S. President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Washington could impose new sanctions against Moscow if it takes further military action against Ukraine. Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.