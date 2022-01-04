High court won’t say whether justices have received booster

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is refusing to say whether the nine justices have received COVID-19 vaccination booster shots. That’s as the omicron variant is surging and in-person arguments over vaccines scheduled at the court on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late November broadened its recommendation and said that all adults should receive COVID-19 booster shots. And current and former government officials of both parties have made public over the past several months that they have received booster shots. The Associated Press first asked the Supreme Court via email in mid-December whether the justices had received booster shots. Three other requests via email and phone have followed, the latest Tuesday.