Published 3:47 am

Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open

By JOHN PYE
AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne. The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram he has “an exemption permission” to compete at the tournament. Australian Open organizers have issued a statement to confirm the granting of a medical exemption to the nine-time champion. Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccination is a requirement to play in Melbourne. Djokovic is seeking a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20.

The Associated Press

