Published 5:17 pm

California bill would make it easier to sue gun-makers

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some Democratic California lawmakers want to make it easier for people to sue gun-makers and dealers for liability in shootings that cause injuries or deaths. Federal law prevents most such lawsuits. An exception is when gun-makers break state or local laws regarding the sale or marketing of guns. The bill in the California Legislature, announced Tuesday, seeks to declare those violations a public nuisance, thus allowing some liability lawsuits. The bill is modeled after a law New York passed last year. Gun advocates have sued to block New York’s law. They say it and California’s bill are illegal attempts to bankrupt firearms businesses. 

The Associated Press

