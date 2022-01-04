Brazilian doctors rule out surgery for Bolsonaro

Doctors say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro doesn’t require surgery for an intestinal obstruction. The medical team caring for him at a Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement Tuesday that Bolsonaro’s intestinal obstruction had been resolved without providing details. The president will begin a liquid diet and there isn’t yet an expected date for his discharge. The 66-year-old Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries stemming from the knife attack he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.