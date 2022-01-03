South Africa Parliament chamber ‘completely gutted’ by fire

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters are still working at South Africa’s national Parliament complex in Cape Town on Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. The fire caused extensive damage to the main chamber where the country’s national legislature sits. There was also damage to other buildings in the precinct after the fire started early Sunday morning and spread from an old Parliament building that now houses offices to the National Assembly building, where South Africa’s Parliament currently sits. City of Cape Town official J.P. Smith says the main chamber of the National Assembly has been “completely gutted.” A man has been arrested in connection with the fire.