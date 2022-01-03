Serbia praises another arms shipment from Russia

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has praised another shipment of arms from Russia, despite fears in the Balkans that the country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the war-scarred region. President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday attended a training exercise at a military base near Belgrade that included recently purchased guided anti-tank Kornet missiles. Serbia has frequently been accused of saber-rattling and working with Slavic ally Russia to destabilize neighboring Bosnia, Montenegro and Kosovo, a former Serbian province which declared independence in 2008.