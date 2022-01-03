Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:02 am

Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill

KEYT

By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting rights legislation. Schumer says in a letter to colleagues that the Senate “must evolve.” Pointing to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, he says the rules changes are needed to protect democracy. Schumer says the Senate will “debate and consider” the rules changes by Jan. 17, on or before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In the 50-50 Senate, Democrats are trying to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to turn back a Republican filibuster blocking their elections law package.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content