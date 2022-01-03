Powerful earthquake shakes northern Taiwan

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A powerful earthquake has struck Taiwan, shaking buildings in the capital and across much of the northern part of the island. There are no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake measured magnitude 6.2 and was centered at a depth of 28.7 kilometers (18 miles) below the ocean east of Hualien city on the island’s east coast. Walls creaked as office buildings shook in Taipei, the capital. Lights swayed and mirrors and pictures fell to the floor. The USGS says economic losses are expected to be low despite the strong shaking.