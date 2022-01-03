Future of prayer site in doubt under Israel’s fragile govt

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new government had offered early indications that it would press ahead on an egalitarian prayer site at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray. But the plan’s feasibility is now in doubt, despite broad support for a move that could mend ties with American Jews. The government has instead opted to avoid divisive issues that could threaten its stability. Israel approved a plan in 2016 to officially recognize the special prayer area at the Western Wall. The plan was shelved the following year after pressure from ultra-Orthodox leaders. The repeated delays have strained ties with American Jews, most of whom identify with liberal streams of Judaism.