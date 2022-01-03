Baby abandoned in box on frigid Alaska street corner

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a newborn baby was found abandoned in a cardboard box at a Fairbanks-area intersection, with a note indicating the child’s parent could not care for them. The troopers, in a statement, say they were were notified around 2 p.m. Friday that a baby had been found. The wind chill factor in the area was reported around 12 below zero. The department says the baby appeared to have been left at the location recently. A troopers spokesperson says Monday authorities are seeking tips about the child. A spokesperson with Foundation Health Partners in Fairbanks says the baby is stable and healthy but could not provide additional information.