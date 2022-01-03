As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota political candidates are revving into full campaign mode this week, with one big exception — Republican Sen. John Thune. He has delayed a reelection announcement as he considers retirement. Thune has held his Senate seat for three terms and is a likely pick to be the next Senate GOP leader. He had planned to announce a reelection decision over the holidays. But the senator has made no indication he is any closer to a decision. If he retires, it could upend national Republican politics and create a scramble within the South Dakota GOP to fill the void.