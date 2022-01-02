Sudan’s PM announces resignation amid political deadlock

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has announced his resignation amid political deadlock and widespread pro-democracy protests following a military coup that derailed the country’s fragile transition to democratic rule. Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap” to complete the transition. The October coup had upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after a popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. On Sunday, prior to his resignation, Sudanese security forces violently dispersed pro-democracy protesters, in the latest demonstrations. A medical group said at least two people were killed.