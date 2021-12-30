New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general says a jury has held Teva Pharmaceuticals responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis by delivering a verdict in a sweeping lawsuit filed by the state. Attorney General Letitia James’ office said Thursday that the Suffolk County jury found the company played a role in furthering a public nuisance. A message seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Teva. The company was the sole manufacturing defendant left in the suit after settlements had been reached with other parties. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed in connection to the nation’s deadly opioid crisis.