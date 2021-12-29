Skip to Content
A look at de Blasio’s NYC mayoral tenure and what’s next

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill de Blasio swept into the New York City mayor’s office eight years ago promising a liberal remolding of the nation’s largest city that would level deep inequities and reform police practices. He had some successes, delivering on a promise to offer universal pre-kindergarten and curbing the police stop-and-frisk tactic. But the legacy of de Blasio’s two terms has also been shaped by strained relationships with both police and the police-reform activists who propelled him to office, public discord with the former governor and gaffes memorialized in skewering headlines. 

The Associated Press

