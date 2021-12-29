Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:11 pm

2 men charged in shooting at packed Chicago-area mall

KEYT

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall that wounded four bystanders and sent thousands of last-minute Christmas shoppers running for cover last week. Thirty-two-year-old Tyran Williams and 29-year-old Steve Lane face multiple felonies, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, in the Dec. 23 shootout at Oakbrook Center. A judge issued a $1 million bail Wednesday for both men during a court appearance. Williams was hit four times in the shooting, while three women and a man who were in the area were also wounded. Authorities say Lane and his companion fled after the shooting.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content