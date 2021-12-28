Woman’s conviction in ’91 killing of 5-year-old son tossed

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has thrown out the 2016 conviction of a Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son 25 years earlier. The high court voted Tuesday in favor of Michelle Lodzinski, who has been serving a 30-year sentence without parole for the killing of Timothy Wiltsey in May 1991. Lodzinski was a suspect from the outset after telling authorities Wiltsey disappeared while they were at a carnival, then giving shifting accounts of what happened. She wasn’t arrested until 2014 when investigators uncovered new evidence. But defense attorneys have contended that despite the jury’s verdict, prosecutors didn’t prove Lodzinski purposely caused the boy’s death.