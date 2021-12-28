Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in South Florida arrested

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in South Florida that killed two children and hospitalized four more children on Monday. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that physical evidence led detectives to Sean Charles Greer, who was jailed Tuesday evening. Police said the vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in the crash. The front bumper was missing, which was located at the scene. Detectives arrested Greer, who they say confessed. Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Detectives say Greer confessed to his involvement in the crash.