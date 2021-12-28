Prince Andrew: Accuser cannot sue because she isn’t in US

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew say a lawsuit by an American who claims he sexually abused her when she was 17 may need to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S. The lawyers said in a Manhattan federal court filing Tuesday that they’ve recently discovered that Virginia Giuffre has lived in Australia all but two of the last 19 years. They say she cannot sue the prince in a U.S. court because she doesn’t live in Colorado, as she claims. The lawyers wrote that her ties to Colorado are very limited and she hasn’t lived there since at least 2019.