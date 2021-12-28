DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women

By DAVID PORTER and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges stemming from allegations from two women that he planted unwanted kisses on their cheeks. One is a state trooper who was assigned to protect him. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says while there was evidence to conclude the conduct the women described did occur, she couldn’t pursue charges under New York law. Cuomo had no immediate comment. The Democrat has denied sexually harassing anyone or touching anyone inappropriately. A number of prosecutors around the state launched investigations after state Attorney General Letitia James chronicled accusations from 11 women against Cuomo. He resigned soon after.