Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron spreads

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — Coronavirus cases are surging across Australia as an outbreak of the omicron variant spreads. New infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketed on Wednesday to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier. Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set a day earlier. More than three-quarters of Australians are fully vaccinated, and just how deadly the latest outbreak will prove remains to be seen. Australia has so far avoided the worst ravages of the pandemic, reporting a total of 2,200 virus deaths among its population of 26 million.